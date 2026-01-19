OPINION
Social protection in Africa: The power of Ubuntu
Africa still lags in social protection coverage compared to the rest of the world, leaving its population precarious and susceptible to socioeconomic shocks. Only 19.1% of the continent’s population is covered by at least one social protection plan.
Morocco's remorseful Diaz apologises for penalty miss in AFCON final
Morocco's Brahim Diaz has apologised for his Panenka penalty miss that cost his country the Africa Cup of Nations title on Sunday, saying his "soul hurts" and he took responsibility for the 1-0 defeat by Senegal in the decider in Rabat.
Africa's 'junk-rated' countries and what their status means.
04:00
Africa's 'junk-rated' countries and what their status means.
04:00
AU demands revocation of Israel's recognition of Somaliland
02:53
AU demands revocation of Israel's recognition of Somaliland
02:53
Shadow of Museveni's son looms large on Ugandan elections
02:36
Shadow of Museveni's son looms large on Ugandan elections
02:36
AFCON 2025: Africa's top tournament kicks off
01:22
AFCON 2025: Africa's top tournament kicks off
01:22
Morocco files complaint with FIFA against Senegal after AFCON final loss
The Moroccan Football Federation said on Monday it has formally referred to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA incidents involving Senegalese players and supporters protesting a penalty to Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations final.
