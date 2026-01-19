| English
POLITICSAFRICATÜRKİYEOPINIONFEATURESSPORTS
Congolese army retakes strategic DRC city after M23 withdrawal
The Congolese army said on Monday it had retaken control of the strategic city of Uvira after the M23 rebels withdrew.
Congolese army retakes strategic DRC city after M23 withdrawal
Climate shocks: Why young African activists are driving a strategy rethink
How Sudan's broken healthcare slipped under the radar through 1,000 days of war
Aden Abdullahi: Mogadishu's animal whisperer battles taboos to save strays
Iran warns strike on Supreme Leader Khamenei would mean war
President Pezeshkian escalates rhetoric after Trump remarks, as protests and economic pressure fuel tensions at home.
Iran warns strike on Supreme Leader Khamenei would mean war
OPINION
opinion
author
Esther Mpagalile
Kennedy Chileshe
Gcotyelwa Jimlongo
By Göktuğ Çalışkan
By Sare Şanlı
South Africa school bus accident kills 14 people
The death toll from a Monday collision between a school transport vehicle and a truck in South Africa rose to 14, public broadcaster SABC reported.
South Africa school bus accident kills 14 people
Morocco's remorseful Diaz apologises for penalty miss in AFCON final
Morocco's Brahim Diaz has apologised for his Panenka penalty miss that cost his country the Africa Cup of Nations title on Sunday, saying his "soul hurts" and he took responsibility for the 1-0 defeat by Senegal in the decider in Rabat.
Morocco's remorseful Diaz apologises for penalty miss in AFCON final
CAR's Constitutional Court rules President Touadera won election with 78% of vote
The president of the Central African Republic Faustin Archange Touadera won a third term in last month's election with 78% of the vote, the constitutional court said on Monday, announcing final results.
CAR's Constitutional Court rules President Touadera won election with 78% of vote
AFCON 2025: Latest news and analysis
CAF says it will take 'appropriate action' after dramatic scenes during AFCON final
Senegalese granted public holiday to celebrate AFCON 2025 title
Panenka: The penalty technique that robbed Morocco's Diaz of AFCON glory
Senegal beat hosts Morocco 1-0 in tense AFCON 2025 final
Featured Story
Nigerians pay tributes to Imam who sheltered Christians during attack
Life
Amazigh people: We are almost 1,000 years ahead of ‘the world’
Conservation icon Craig: Kenya seeks to bring back to life deceased elephant's glory
Who is IShowSpeed, the internet sensation who has lit up Kenya?
AFCON’s 12th players: How football fans transform stadiums into festivals in Morocco
More News
Mozambique in 'tough times': President Chapo cancels Davos trip due to floods
Politics
Guinea's President Doumbouya vows not to use power for personal gains
Uganda's Museveni wins presidential election by landslide to extend 40-year rule
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
At least 10 killed as Uganda awaits election results, Museveni seen winning
Videos
Africa's 'junk-rated' countries and what their status means.
04:00
AU demands revocation of Israel's recognition of Somaliland
02:53
Shadow of Museveni's son looms large on Ugandan elections
02:36
AFCON 2025: Africa's top tournament kicks off
01:22
Sports
Morocco files complaint with FIFA against Senegal after AFCON final loss
Morocco files complaint with FIFA against Senegal after AFCON final loss
The Moroccan Football Federation said on Monday it has formally referred to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA incidents involving Senegalese players and supporters protesting a penalty to Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations final.
Morocco vs Senegal AFCON final: Which of the lions will triumph?
How Nigeria's Nwabali denied Egypt's Salah AFCON medal
Senegal criticises AFCON organisers ahead of final
Battle of the Lions: Morocco vs. Senegal in AFCON final. Who'll roar the loudest?
Podcasts
TRT Afrika Daily News Brief: January 19
03:50
Bird Flu: Should We Be Worried?
06:56
At what ages are people getting old?
05:36
Space Farming: The Tiny Plant with a Big Future
04:31
Explore
Uganda partially restores internet after election result declaration
AU chief 'commends conduct' of Uganda elections, congratulates Museveni on win
Benin ruling bloc sweeps parliamentary elections
Seven people killed in RSF drone strike on market in Sudan's Kordofan: medics
Somali president urges dialogue with breakaway Somaliland region, says unity is non-negotiable
African Union backs unified mediation to revive eastern DRC peace process
Israel objects line-up of Trump's Gaza panel as head of Palestinian committee announces members
Somali businesses suffer in Minneapolis amid Trump's crackdown
Iran protests death toll tops 3,000 as internet slowly flickers back
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Somali president attends inauguration of Northeast state leader in Las Anod
By Nuri Aden
Trump invites Turkish President Erdogan to join the Gaza peace board as a founding member
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Kenya starvation cult: Prosecutor hails breakthrough after grave digger admits guilt