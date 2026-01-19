| English
How Ghana police officer’s simple act of kindness went viral
Across the continent, small, human encounters like this are helping redefine how many Africans see their police.
Madadzhe: South African comedian lands in trouble for faking his mother’s death
Madadzhe had even erected a tombstone, despite his mother being alive at the time.
Award-winning South African singer Makhadzi in 'stable condition' after car crash
Makhadzi had alighted from her vehicle when she was struck by a passing car.
DRC's hero: Lumumba's look-alike steals the show at AFCON 2025
Football fan Kuka Mboladinga poses as Lumumba, who is remembered as a hero of African freedom and self-determination.
Egypt unveils pharaoh statues after 20 years of restoration work
Egypt hopes that restoring its cultural landmarks will continue to attract millions of visitors each year.
Daddy Lumba: How music defined the entertainment icon's funeral
Lumba was famous for his musical style and signature hits, which blended traditional highlife with modern instrumentation.
