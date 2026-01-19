|
English
|
English
CLIMATE CHANGE
POLITICS
AFRICA
TÜRKİYE
OPINION
FEATURES
SPORTS
OPINION
Climate shocks: Why young African activists are driving a strategy rethink
A continent battered by escalating climate shocks is being pushed by its young activists to abandon ritualised grievance and step into global negotiations with solutions that force the world to take Africa seriously.
OPINION
South Africa warns of crocodiles, hippos in Limpopo residential areas after heavy rains
Authorities have urged residents in affected areas to exercise extreme caution, avoid flooded zones.
Egypt rejects Israeli move to impose 'unlawful political realities' with Somaliland recognition
Tunisian court frees NGO workers accused of aiding migrants
Over 150 homes destroyed as disaster teams respond to South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal floods
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
South Africa warns of crocodiles, hippos in Limpopo residential areas after heavy rains
Authorities have urged residents in affected areas to exercise extreme caution, avoid flooded zones.
Egypt rejects Israeli move to impose 'unlawful political realities' with Somaliland recognition
Tunisian court frees NGO workers accused of aiding migrants
Over 150 homes destroyed as disaster teams respond to South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal floods
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
Mozambique in 'tough times': President Chapo cancels Davos trip due to floods
A UN report said authorities estimated that more than 400,000 people had been affected
South Africa floods: Death toll rises to 37
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to visit the flood-stricken communities in Mpumalanga on Monday.
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Southern Africa has experienced a series of extreme weather events in recent years, including devastating cyclones and a scorching drought.
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
The High Seas Treaty marks a new era for protecting marine biodiversity in international waters, setting a legal framework for regulating activities, including fishing bans, in designated sanctuaries.
South Africa’s Western Cape moves to officially declare disaster over wildfires, water crisis
More than 100 000 hectares of land have burned across the province, with fires in the Overstrand and Cape Winelands regions.
South Africa warns of crocodiles, hippos in Limpopo residential areas after heavy rains
Authorities have urged residents in affected areas to exercise extreme caution, avoid flooded zones.
Egypt rejects Israeli move to impose 'unlawful political realities' with Somaliland recognition
Tunisian court frees NGO workers accused of aiding migrants
Over 150 homes destroyed as disaster teams respond to South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal floods
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
South Africa warns of crocodiles, hippos in Limpopo residential areas after heavy rains
Authorities have urged residents in affected areas to exercise extreme caution, avoid flooded zones.
Egypt rejects Israeli move to impose 'unlawful political realities' with Somaliland recognition
Tunisian court frees NGO workers accused of aiding migrants
Over 150 homes destroyed as disaster teams respond to South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal floods
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
Load more
1x
00:00
00:00