| English
CLIMATE CHANGE
Climate shocks: Why young African activists are driving a strategy rethink
A continent battered by escalating climate shocks is being pushed by its young activists to abandon ritualised grievance and step into global negotiations with solutions that force the world to take Africa seriously.
Climate shocks: Why young African activists are driving a strategy rethink
OPINION
opinion
Mozambique in 'tough times': President Chapo cancels Davos trip due to floods
A UN report said authorities estimated that more than 400,000 people had been affected
Mozambique in 'tough times': President Chapo cancels Davos trip due to floods
South Africa floods: Death toll rises to 37
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to visit the flood-stricken communities in Mpumalanga on Monday.
South Africa floods: Death toll rises to 37
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Southern Africa has experienced a series of extreme weather events in recent years, including devastating cyclones and a scorching drought.
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
The High Seas Treaty marks a new era for protecting marine biodiversity in international waters, setting a legal framework for regulating activities, including fishing bans, in designated sanctuaries.
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
South Africa’s Western Cape moves to officially declare disaster over wildfires, water crisis
More than 100 000 hectares of land have burned across the province, with fires in the Overstrand and Cape Winelands regions.
South Africa’s Western Cape moves to officially declare disaster over wildfires, water crisis