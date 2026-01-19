| English
Climate shocks: Why young African activists are driving a strategy rethink
A continent battered by escalating climate shocks is being pushed by its young activists to abandon ritualised grievance and step into global negotiations with solutions that force the world to take Africa seriously.
Fathiya Omar
Sylvia Chebet
Firmain Eric Mbadinga
Emmanuel Oduor
How Sudan's broken healthcare slipped under the radar through 1,000 days of war
The near-collapse of Sudan's healthcare system after a war without end has become the clearest measure of a crisis the world still refuses to confront.
Aden Abdullahi: Mogadishu's animal whisperer battles taboos to save strays
A young man often spotted on Mogadishu streets taking care of stray animals is quietly rewriting cultural stereotypes and redefining what compassion means in a conflict-ridden country learning to heal.
What Kenya's workplace crèche mandate means for motherhood
The government's decision to crack down on workplaces that bypass legally mandated childcare support marks an overdue shift from symbolic promise to safeguarding the rights of working mothers.
How Africa's trachoma milestones power the fight for sight
The number of people at risk from the world's leading infectious cause of blindness has fallen below 100 million for the first time in history, with interventions in Africa playing a significant role in this progress.
