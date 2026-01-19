|
English
|
English
OPINION DETAIL
POLITICS
AFRICA
TÜRKİYE
OPINION
FEATURES
SPORTS
UTILITY - SPOTLIGHT AUTHORS
Social protection in Africa: The power of Ubuntu
Africa still lags in social protection coverage compared to the rest of the world, leaving its population precarious and susceptible to socioeconomic shocks. Only 19.1% of the continent’s population is covered by at least one social protection plan.
UTILITY - SPOTLIGHT AUTHORS
Ali Mohamed Farah
Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and the geopolitics of the Red Sea
8 min read
Göktuğ Çalışkan
Sahel's shifting war: The hydra-headed challenge of terrorist groups
8 min read
Ali Mohamed Farah
Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and the geopolitics of the Red Sea
8 min read
Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad
Israel's Somaliland Gamble: A reckless move fueling regional instability
4 min read
Dora Siliya
Zambian youth: A call by the digitally native
4 min read
Alfonso Insuasty Rodriguez
Does the US assault on Venezuela signal the rise of a new imperial order?
5 min read
Göktuğ Çalışkan
Sahel's shifting war: The hydra-headed challenge of terrorist groups
8 min read
Ali Mohamed Farah
Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and the geopolitics of the Red Sea
8 min read
Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad
Israel's Somaliland Gamble: A reckless move fueling regional instability
4 min read
Dora Siliya
Zambian youth: A call by the digitally native
4 min read
How Zambia’s currency is rewriting the rules of economic sovereignty
The unshakeable kwacha is not just a monetary statistic; it is a declaration of economic intent, and it is soaring.
Uganda decides: Inside the campaign tactics shaping 2026
As Ugandans go to the polls on 15 January 2026, the results will reveal not only who has won political power, but which campaign strategies resonated most with the electorate.
From the Horn to Orbit: Somalia's spaceport and Türkiye’s technology diplomacy
A spaceport in Somalia will attract attention because it compresses prestige, revenue expectations, and strategic symbolism into a single site.
Mitumba: Rethinking Africa’s second-hand clothing economy
The central question remains unresolved: Are the sprawling 'Mitumba' (second-hand clothes) markets a vital livelihood for millions, or a form of neo-colonialism yet unnoticed?
Ali Mohamed Farah
Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and the geopolitics of the Red Sea
8 min read
Göktuğ Çalışkan
Sahel's shifting war: The hydra-headed challenge of terrorist groups
8 min read
Ali Mohamed Farah
Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and the geopolitics of the Red Sea
8 min read
Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad
Israel's Somaliland Gamble: A reckless move fueling regional instability
4 min read
Dora Siliya
Zambian youth: A call by the digitally native
4 min read
Alfonso Insuasty Rodriguez
Does the US assault on Venezuela signal the rise of a new imperial order?
5 min read
Göktuğ Çalışkan
Sahel's shifting war: The hydra-headed challenge of terrorist groups
8 min read
Ali Mohamed Farah
Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and the geopolitics of the Red Sea
8 min read
Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad
Israel's Somaliland Gamble: A reckless move fueling regional instability
4 min read
Dora Siliya
Zambian youth: A call by the digitally native
4 min read
Load more
1x
00:00
00:00