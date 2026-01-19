| English
OPINION DETAIL
Social protection in Africa: The power of Ubuntu
Africa still lags in social protection coverage compared to the rest of the world, leaving its population precarious and susceptible to socioeconomic shocks. Only 19.1% of the continent’s population is covered by at least one social protection plan.
Social protection in Africa: The power of Ubuntu
UTILITY - SPOTLIGHT AUTHORS
Alfonso Insuasty Rodriguez
author
Göktuğ Çalışkan
author
Ali Mohamed Farah
Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad
Dora Siliya
author
How Zambia’s currency is rewriting the rules of economic sovereignty
The unshakeable kwacha is not just a monetary statistic; it is a declaration of economic intent, and it is soaring.
How Zambia’s currency is rewriting the rules of economic sovereignty
Uganda decides: Inside the campaign tactics shaping 2026
As Ugandans go to the polls on 15 January 2026, the results will reveal not only who has won political power, but which campaign strategies resonated most with the electorate.
Uganda decides: Inside the campaign tactics shaping 2026
From the Horn to Orbit: Somalia's spaceport and Türkiye’s technology diplomacy
A spaceport in Somalia will attract attention because it compresses prestige, revenue expectations, and strategic symbolism into a single site.
From the Horn to Orbit: Somalia's spaceport and Türkiye’s technology diplomacy
Mitumba: Rethinking Africa’s second-hand clothing economy
The central question remains unresolved: Are the sprawling 'Mitumba' (second-hand clothes) markets a vital livelihood for millions, or a form of neo-colonialism yet unnoticed?
Mitumba: Rethinking Africa’s second-hand clothing economy