Trump to oversee signing of Rwanda-DR Congo peace agreement
02:52
Zimbabwe's ruling party moves to extend President Mnangagwa's term
02:28
Kenya anti-government protests turn deadly
00:32
South Africa stands firm on ICJ case
Gabon’s military leader to run for a 7-year term
02:41
Guinea-Bissau bans 'unauthorised' press conferences to avoid 'violence'
The military seized power in Guinea-Bissau in November, toppling President Embalo.