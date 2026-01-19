| English
African leaders congratulate Uganda's Museveni as he extends four-decade rule
Guinea's President Doumbouya vows not to use power for personal gains
At least 10 killed as Uganda awaits election results, Museveni seen winning
Trump to oversee signing of Rwanda-DR Congo peace agreement
Zimbabwe's ruling party moves to extend President Mnangagwa's term
Kenya anti-government protests turn deadly
South Africa stands firm on ICJ case
Gabon’s military leader to run for a 7-year term
Ethiopia’s spy chief visits Somalia amid Horn of Africa tensions: Report
Redwan Hussein brings message from Ethiopian prime minister to Somali president, local media report
Sudan army reports major gains against RSF-linked militia
Sudan's government says they continue to expand security perimeters around cities and strategic installations.
Nigeria foils attack on police operational base
Authorities said efforts are ongoing to track down fleeing suspects.
RSF drones attack Sudan's eastern city of Sinja: military source
Since April 2023, the conflict between the army and the RSF has killed tens of thousands and left around 11 million people displaced.
Museveni vs Wine: What is at stake in Uganda's elections?
President Museveni, who came to power at the head of a rebellion in 1986, is aiming for a seventh term in office.
China opposes foreign meddling in Tanzania in wake of contested election
Beijing says it "opposes any external force interfering in Tanzania's internal affairs" and stresses its support for the country's "national sovereignty and security".
