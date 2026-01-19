Morocco's remorseful Diaz apologises for penalty miss in AFCON final
Morocco's Brahim Diaz has apologised for his Panenka penalty miss that cost his country the Africa Cup of Nations title on Sunday, saying his "soul hurts" and he took responsibility for the 1-0 defeat by Senegal in the decider in Rabat.
