Morocco's remorseful Diaz apologises for penalty miss in AFCON final
Morocco's Brahim Diaz has apologised for his Panenka penalty miss that cost his country the Africa Cup of Nations title on Sunday, saying his "soul hurts" and he took responsibility for the 1-0 defeat by Senegal in the decider in Rabat.
By Noureldein Ghanem
CAF says it will take 'appropriate action' after dramatic scenes during AFCON final
African football's governing body CAF said on Monday "appropriate action" would be taken against "those found guilty" after dramatic scenes marred the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Morocco files complaint with FIFA against Senegal after AFCON final loss
The Moroccan Football Federation said on Monday it has formally referred to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA incidents involving Senegalese players and supporters protesting a penalty to Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations final.
Panenka: The penalty technique that robbed Morocco's Diaz of AFCON glory
The move was pioneered by Czech midfielder Antonín Panenka in the Euro 1976 final, when he calmly chipped the winning penalty past West Germany’s Sepp Maier.
Senegal beat hosts Morocco 1-0 in tense AFCON 2025 final
A controversial last-minute penalty awarded to AFCON 2025 hosts, Morocco, led to Senegal walking off the pitch in protest, but Brahim Diaz's spot-kick was saved after the Teranga Lions returned for the match.
