Shaka Zulu Revolutionises African Warfare TacticsShaka Zulu rose from hardship to become one of history’s greatest military leaders. Born in the early 19th century to an outcast mother, he overcame rejection and proved his strength on the battlefield.
"Mansa Musa: ''The Golden Reign Of Mali’s Emperor"Mansa Musa, the 14th-century emperor of the Mali Empire, is often regarded as the richest person in history. He ruled from 1312 to 1337, overseeing a vast West African empire that thrived on gold, salt, and trade.
Mekatlili wa Menza: The Fearless Giriama Warrior Mekatilili wa Menza stands as one of Kenya’s most iconic women—a fearless warrior, a unifying leader, and an enduring symbol of resistance against oppression. Her story continues to inspire generations, a testament to the power of courage.
The Amazing Story Of Samory Touré West Africa's Fearless WarFew characters in the history of West Africa had a more significant influence on its future than this multi-faceted son of a trader whose military prowess, vision for African governance, and resistance against colonial powers shaped the region.
Libya’s Omar al-MukhtarOmar al-Mukhtar, born around 1860 in the village of Zawiyat Janfur, Libya, emerged as a symbol of resistance against Italian colonisation.
Politics and Power
Why Ghana's Gold Mining Industry Is Facing A Massive Crisis?Ghana is struggling to boost its lucrative mining sector. Solid minerals account for 5% of the country's GDP and 37% of its total exports.
Gold is the primary driver, making up 95% of Ghana's mineral revenue. It is the largest gold producer in Africa
Will Visa-Free travel across Africa boost economicImagine a visa-free Africa, where people can travel, work, and live without restrictions. That's the dream the African Union (AU) envisioned in 2016 with the launch of the ''African Passport''.
Kenya's Political Enigma Who Fought Until DeathRaila Odinga may not have won the presidency in five attempts, but for four decades he remained central to Kenyan politics, his unmatched charisma and tenacity giving him a hold on the nation's imagination that no electoral defeat could diminish.
Exclusive: South Africa Ambassador Expelled By US ResoluteThe expulsion of South African Ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool by the Trump administration in March still reverberates in the relationship between the two countries.
The Trump administration had accused Rasool of holding "anti-American" views.
Discover Ghana: Gold, Cocoa, Culture and Politics ExplainedGhana, West Africa's gem, boasts rich gold reserves, lush cocoa plantations and vibrant cultural heritage. Birthplace of Pan-Africanism, it gained independence in 1957.
Today, Ghana blends traditions with modernity.
Africa Explained
'Trump has mischievous plan against Nigeria'The US wants to "divide Nigeria," a top Islamic scholar in Nigeria, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi accuses Trump of hatching a "mischievous" plan following his recent threat to take military action on Nigeria over claims of Christian persecutions.
AU Demands revocation of Israel's recognition of SomalilandSomalia hints at taking "legal measures" against Israel following Tel Aviv's recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, while the African Union calls for the reversal of the Israeli decision.
Uganda's Wine vows to probe Museveni's oil dealsUgandan opposition candidate Bobi Wine vows to probe oil deals signed by Yoweri Museveni's government and major foreign oil companies, if he is elected president next week.
How will this work?
Dam Race :From Ethiopia to Kenya, DRC, Uganda and TanzaniaDRC builds what could be world's largest dam as Ethiopia inaugurated Africa's biggest, while Kenya joins the trend with a mega dam project too.
Why is the 'dam race' happening?
Shadow of Museveni's son looms large on Ugandan electionsUganda's army chief General Muhoozi Kainerugaba's shadow looms large over the country's general elections amid his political influence and long-held ambition to succeed his father, Yoweri Museveni, who is seeking a seventh term.
Decolonisation
Why Africa wants continent's true size shown in world mapThe size of Africa in the most common used world map is incorrect and has been for centuries, etching an untruth in the minds of children for generations.
So how did this untruth live on for so long and what will it take to correct the map?
“It is still the West enslaving African countries”Kenya has been a dumping ground for the West’s unrelenting fast fashion waste. To make matters worse, Big Tech is also exploiting the country’s natural resources to buy carbon credits, greenwashing its emissions while local communities pay the price.
Africa's 'junk-rated' countries and what their status meansWhile Africa sits on vast mineral wealth and untapped potential, its economies are at the receiving end of poor credit ratings, which have consigned them to financial purgatory — a place where borrowing costs soar and investment flows dry up.
Africa Visa-Free Travel: Why Benin Is Taking the Lead As Africa's efforts to dismantle travel barriers and ensure a free market progress slowly, Benin is making strides, granting visa-free entry to all Africans since 2017. The country is also granting nationality to descendants of enslaved Africans.
Land, Politics, and Tensions: The US-South Africa rift sparkThe ongoing head-on collision between South Africa and the US continues to escalate after President Donald Trump signed an executive order freezing aid to South Africa.
There have been tensions between the two countries over several sticking points
Art and Culture
Kenyan village where men are banned from livingIn northern Kenya's Samburu County, lies a village where men are strictly banned, and any man who dares to enter it faces severe punishment. Here's the story, which only a few know about.
Kenya’s Maralal Camel Derby Kenya’s Maralal Camel Derby is a signature three-day festival blending high-speed sport with the vibrant Samburu culture. The Maralal Camel Derby now plays a dual role in preserving and celebrating Samburu heritage through tourism and sport.
Two people saving dying languages in Kenya and South AfricaThe Southern African language of Nluu and the Kenyan language of Yakunte are on the verge of extinction, with only one remaining fluent speaker for each. The world loses nine languages annually, according to UNESCO.
Art on Wheels: Nairobi matatu culture The captivating world of Nairobi's matatus, where public transportation is transformed into a vibrant spectacle. From the dynamic artwork that adorns these rolling canvases to the spirited competitions kamagera engage in when luring passengers.
Najiib Abdullahi: The man behind Somalia's coffee revolutionIn Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, "hot with hot" has become a popular phrase, reflecting Somalis' love for sipping scorching coffee as the coffee culture thrives, with modern cafes popping up and redefining the social landscape.