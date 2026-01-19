| English
Trump invites Turkish President Erdogan to join the Gaza peace board as a founding member
Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran says that an invitation letter was sent to Erdogan to become a founding member of the Board of Peace.
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Türkiye’s foreign minister says Netanyahu's policies, which have caused death and destruction in the region, have alienated Israel.
Angelina Jolie visits Egypt's Rafah crossing as Gaza humanitarian crisis deepens
Jolie visits to see the condition of injured Palestinians transferred to Egypt and to look into aid deliveries into the devastated territory.
Palestinian detainee dies in Israeli prison in southern Israel
Hassan Issa al-Qasha'leh dies after 13 months in detention, as rights groups warn of worsening prison conditions.
Israel bombs Gaza wedding, killing 6 Palestinians amid talks on 2nd phase of ceasefire
Israeli artillery hits school shelter in eastern Gaza City during a wedding celebration, medical sources say.
Heavy rains kill at least 10 in Gaza over past 24 hours: WHO
WHO continues to face obstacles in delivering laboratory reagents and diagnostic equipment to Gaza, noting that many supplies have been denied entry after being classified as dual-use items.
