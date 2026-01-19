| English
Congolese army retakes strategic DRC city after M23 withdrawal
The Congolese army said on Monday it had retaken control of the strategic city of Uvira after the M23 rebels withdrew.
Iran warns strike on Supreme Leader Khamenei would mean war
President Pezeshkian escalates rhetoric after Trump remarks, as protests and economic pressure fuel tensions at home.
