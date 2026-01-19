|
Congolese army retakes strategic DRC city after M23 withdrawal
The Congolese army said on Monday it had retaken control of the strategic city of Uvira after the M23 rebels withdrew.
OPINION
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Spanish media reports suggested that a total of 400 people were on the two trains.
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Spanish media reports suggested that a total of 400 people were on the two trains.
Iran warns strike on Supreme Leader Khamenei would mean war
President Pezeshkian escalates rhetoric after Trump remarks, as protests and economic pressure fuel tensions at home.
