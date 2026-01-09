| Pidgin
Nigerian soldiers catch oil thieves, destroy illegal refineries for Niger Delta
For Bayelsa State, soldiers destroy one illegal refinery, dem find one big reservoir wey carry more than 75,000 litres of stolen crude oil plus pumping machine.
Nigeria lose close to 1 trillion naira for US export after Trump increase tariff
America bin start "reciprocal" tariff under Donald Trump presidency and na from July 2025, dem increase Nigeria tariff from 14% to 15%.
Plenty crude oil on ground dey cause concern for Nigerian and Angolan market
Supplies from the Middle East dey displace medium and heavy West African grades for Asia.
Nigeria Presido nominate new oil regulators ogas afta Dangote issue cause resignations
Di Nigerian President Bola Tinubu don ask di Senate to confirm two new heads for di oil and gas regulators for Nigeria.
Nigerian parliament go look into wahala between regulator and Dangote over fuel imports
Di House of Representatives for Nigeria on Tuesday vote to look into wahala between di downstream oil regulator and Dangote Refinery.
Nigerian goment deny claim say dem go give France information on tax payers
Di statement from di Nigeria Presido office say di agreement wey dem make between di Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS and one French company no go expose tax payers.
