Africa go pay 'deadly price' even though dem do little to cause climate change: UN chief
Di UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres say say Africa go pay "deadly price" for climate change, even though dem no do too much to cause am.
Participants run comot as fire spoil "COP 30" climate conference venue for Brazil
Fire start for one of the side event wings for the United Nations Climate Change Conference "COP 30" for the city of Belém, Brazil
Türkiye go host COP31 afta deal wit Australia
Di Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, tok say di Climate Change Minister, Chris Bowen, go be di COP President for di Negotiations, with Türkiye hosting di conference and di COP Presidency.
Meet town wey dey spend 66 days for night with no any sunlight
Dis na true tori wey dey happen to pipo wey dey stay for northern Alaska for America for all through winter time.
1.4 million pipo leave dia homes afta deadly typhoon Fung-wong hit Philippines
Almost 100 houses don dey destroyed completely and around 1,000 houses damage small, while around three million households don lose light.
