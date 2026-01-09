|
Gabon suspend dia national team afta 'disgraceful performance' for AFCON
Di goment say dem don dissolve di coaching staff, suspend di national team until further notice and dem don kick star player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of di squad.
Eagles must block outside noise, Nigeria coach yarn as dem begin AFCON title hunt
Nigeria need to ignore all di noise from outside and stay focused on dia Africa Cup of Nations campaign afta dem miss out on qualifying for next year World Cup, coach Eric Chelle talk.
Di moni wey winner of AFCON 2025 and oda teams go collect
Di 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winners go collect $10 million cash prize, while di team wey lose for di final go take home $4 million, di Confederation of African Football (CAF) don tok recently.
Cristiano Ronaldo fit appear for "Fast & Furious" movie
Di big star of di "Fast & Furious" movie, Tyrese Gibson, don tok say famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo go appear for di next movie wey go come out soon.
How one lone rescue and rehab centre dey carry Kenya mental illness wahala
Hundreds of people wey get mental illness wey dey abandoned for streets dey depend on one lone rehabilitation centre for Mombasa, Kenya.
How drug resistance dey undermine Africa malaria achievements
Two African kontris don officially declare say dem don free from malaria for 2024, but dis one dey contrast with how di sickness don dey come back for some parts of di continent.
