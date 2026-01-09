|
Pidgin
|
Pidgin
FEATURE TORI
Pressure and progress: How Africa reposition self for 2025
Africa end 2025 with plenty wahala and wins, dem push am to di edge with plenty political, social and diplomatic crisis.
POLITICS
TURKISH
WAR FOR GAZA
BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
OPINION
FEATURE TORI
IRAN-ISRAEL PALAVA
Wetin make Israel recognition of Somaliland cause global backlash
Analysts talk sey Israel recognition fit show long-term strategic calculation, including access to ports, intelligence gathering and geopolitical leverage for a region wey dey more volatile.
How one lone rescue and rehab centre dey carry Kenya mental illness wahala
Hundreds of people wey get mental illness wey dey abandoned for streets dey depend on one lone rehabilitation centre for Mombasa, Kenya.
2025 review: How di West take sharp turn to di right, from Europe to di US
Di ideas of di far-right don cross enter di mainstream, as goment across Europe and di US don normalise tighter border checks, expand surveillance, and suppress dissent.
2025 review: Big show happun for sky and di return of dire wolf
Some of di big-big scientific breakthroughs wey happun for di year wey wan pass.
WETIN MOGADISHU FIRST DIRECT SUFFRAGE FOR ALMOST 60 YEARS MEAN FOR DEMOCRACY
Di historic transition wey Somalia dey go to one-person-one-vote system dey depend on whether dis landmark election fit expand democracy.
Foto: Palestinian Christians for Gaza, West Bank dey celebrate dia first Christmas in two years
How drug resistance dey undermine Africa malaria achievements
Shey di price of oil go dey continue to fall?
Masaki model: How Jigawa state for Nigeria don stop malnutrition problem
Dis community-driven nutrition initiative wey dem dey fund with local government money for northern Nigeria don show how political will, local ownership and early prevention fit turn around stubborn malnutrition palava.
Shey Africa get infertility problem despite dia big families?
Infertility for Africa na one silent public health crisis wey dey hide under tradition and wey stigma and unfairness for treatment dey make am worse.
Mufaro Handirimi: Young inventor dey use AI to solve problem wey dey mining industry
Dis young Zimbabwean dey use predictive intelligence to teach drill rigs to dey anticipate breakdowns, and e don turn mining biggest liability into smartest safeguard.
Community to crisis: How Africa dey become di loneliest continent for di world
WHO report tok say loneliness dey claim 100 lives every hour for di whole world, while strong social ties dey promote health, long life and productivity.
Meet town wey dey spend 66 days for night with no any sunlight
Dis na true tori wey dey happen to pipo wey dey stay for northern Alaska for America for all through winter time.
From farm to classroom: How Africa focus shape di agenda for Doha Forum
Di 23rd Doha Forum don shine light on how Africa dey try to repackage agriculture as a tool for wealth-creation instead of just poverty reduction.
DI WAHALA BETWEEN NIGERIAN SENATE AND PRESIDENT TINUBU ABOUT WITHDRAWAL OF POLICE
Di leaders don express concern say even afta dem withdraw police wey dey protect dem, some big pipo still dey enjoy di same police protection.
Kenya wan use Istanbul Airport plan to modernize Nairobi JKIA
5 minit wey yu go read
Five AI shifts wey change everything for us dis 2025
4 minit wey yu go read
Wetin make Nigeria crush di coup for Benin na double-edged sword
5 minit wey yu go read
Wetin dey cause measles for Africa: Why some kontris fit stop am, but odas no fit
4 minit wey yu go read
WHY AFRICA DEY FEAR 'INFERTILITY' EVEN THOUGH NA DEM GET MOST PIPO FOR DI WORLD?
One of di big challenges of infertility na di pressure wey dey come from di community, especially for married couples.
1x
00:00
00:00