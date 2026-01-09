|
Pidgin
|
Pidgin
FEATURES DETAIL
POLITICS
TURKISH
WAR FOR GAZA
BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
OPINION
FEATURE TORI
IRAN-ISRAEL PALAVA
UTILITY - SPOTLIGHT AUTHORS
Pressure and progress: How Africa reposition self for 2025
Africa end 2025 with plenty wahala and wins, dem push am to di edge with plenty political, social and diplomatic crisis.
UTILITY - SPOTLIGHT AUTHORS
How drug resistance dey undermine Africa malaria achievements
4 minit wey yu go read
Foto: Palestinian Christians for Gaza, West Bank dey celebrate dia first Christmas in two years
1 minit wey yu go read
How drug resistance dey undermine Africa malaria achievements
4 minit wey yu go read
Shey di price of oil go dey continue to fall?
5 minit wey yu go read
How di first quarter of dis century change di world
7 minit wey yu go read
Wetin Mogadishu first direct suffrage for almost 60 years mean for democracy
5 minit wey yu go read
Foto: Palestinian Christians for Gaza, West Bank dey celebrate dia first Christmas in two years
1 minit wey yu go read
How drug resistance dey undermine Africa malaria achievements
4 minit wey yu go read
Shey di price of oil go dey continue to fall?
5 minit wey yu go read
How di first quarter of dis century change di world
7 minit wey yu go read
Wetin make Israel recognition of Somaliland cause global backlash
Analysts talk sey Israel recognition fit show long-term strategic calculation, including access to ports, intelligence gathering and geopolitical leverage for a region wey dey more volatile.
How one lone rescue and rehab centre dey carry Kenya mental illness wahala
Hundreds of people wey get mental illness wey dey abandoned for streets dey depend on one lone rehabilitation centre for Mombasa, Kenya.
2025 review: How di West take sharp turn to di right, from Europe to di US
Di ideas of di far-right don cross enter di mainstream, as goment across Europe and di US don normalise tighter border checks, expand surveillance, and suppress dissent.
2025 review: Big show happun for sky and di return of dire wolf
Some of di big-big scientific breakthroughs wey happun for di year wey wan pass.
How drug resistance dey undermine Africa malaria achievements
4 minit wey yu go read
Foto: Palestinian Christians for Gaza, West Bank dey celebrate dia first Christmas in two years
1 minit wey yu go read
How drug resistance dey undermine Africa malaria achievements
4 minit wey yu go read
Shey di price of oil go dey continue to fall?
5 minit wey yu go read
How di first quarter of dis century change di world
7 minit wey yu go read
Wetin Mogadishu first direct suffrage for almost 60 years mean for democracy
5 minit wey yu go read
Foto: Palestinian Christians for Gaza, West Bank dey celebrate dia first Christmas in two years
1 minit wey yu go read
How drug resistance dey undermine Africa malaria achievements
4 minit wey yu go read
Shey di price of oil go dey continue to fall?
5 minit wey yu go read
How di first quarter of dis century change di world
7 minit wey yu go read
Load- am-more
1x
00:00
00:00