| Pidgin
FEATURES DETAIL
Pressure and progress: How Africa reposition self for 2025
Africa end 2025 with plenty wahala and wins, dem push am to di edge with plenty political, social and diplomatic crisis.
Pressure and progress: How Africa reposition self for 2025
UTILITY - SPOTLIGHT AUTHORS
Wetin make Israel recognition of Somaliland cause global backlash
Analysts talk sey Israel recognition fit show long-term strategic calculation, including access to ports, intelligence gathering and geopolitical leverage for a region wey dey more volatile.
Wetin make Israel recognition of Somaliland cause global backlash
How one lone rescue and rehab centre dey carry Kenya mental illness wahala
Hundreds of people wey get mental illness wey dey abandoned for streets dey depend on one lone rehabilitation centre for Mombasa, Kenya.
How one lone rescue and rehab centre dey carry Kenya mental illness wahala
2025 review: How di West take sharp turn to di right, from Europe to di US
Di ideas of di far-right don cross enter di mainstream, as goment across Europe and di US don normalise tighter border checks, expand surveillance, and suppress dissent.
2025 review: How di West take sharp turn to di right, from Europe to di US
2025 review: Big show happun for sky and di return of dire wolf
Some of di big-big scientific breakthroughs wey happun for di year wey wan pass.
2025 review: Big show happun for sky and di return of dire wolf