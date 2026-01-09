|
OPINION
GOODBYE TO DI CFA FRANC: DI BIRTH OF ONE FIGHTING CURRENCY
Afta dem take back di gold, time don come for money battle. Di Alliance of Sahel States (AES) dey prepare to break di last taboo of di post-colonial era by abandoning di CFA franc.
Bondi Beach, hate against Muslim, and di selective politics of violence
Di world dey quick to blame religion for di Australia terror attack, but dey conveniently ignore di fact say di man wey confront di killers and save so many lives na also Muslim.
Djibouti: Meet small African kontri wey get big diplomatic power
Djibouti dey host American, French, Chinese, Japanese and other foreign bases, and dem dey channel these relationships into development—ports, logistics, energy and regional connectivity.
Türkiye Kizilelma don change airpower forever
One jet wey no get pilot don score di first confirmed air-to-air kill for di world, dis one don change how dem dey use air power.
AfCFTA: How dis trade policy fit unleash Africa Fashion Empire
Africa don take steps towards integration, but barriers like customs delays, complicated paperwork, shipping wahala and different standards from country to country still dey slow things down.
SUDAN WAR: WHY AFRICA GATS LEAD DI WAY TO SOLVE DI PALAVA
African institutions must act now. Although AU and IGAD don try respond, their efforts dey fragmented and often dey hampered by competing diplomatic agendas.
One rule for Muslims: How Britain debate on Islamophobia dey expose double standard
From slow deaths to open massacre: Di fall of humanity for Al Fasher
Why Trump Supporters for Nigeria dey face criticism and disagreement
Reflections on Republic Day: Türkiye 'grand strategy' from historical eye
Türkiye dey adjust im policy to fit di needs of di times – di kontri prefer to dey practical instead to dey take unnecessary risks.
Di fragile peace for Congo and global race for minerals
Di wahala for Congo no be tribal conflict of "savages" wey dey kill each other. Na crisis wey foreign powers get hand inside.
China global governance initiative dey align with Türkiye vision for new world order
As America under Trump dey withdraw from global commitments, Beijing dey step up to fill di vacuum for one reorganized and multipolar world.
Beijing dey plan anoda way to rule di world: Multilateralism na how China wan answer America
For many years, people don dey argue whether China go fit join di international system wey dem dey call "Club of di West."
Gaza ceasefire na just di beginning, no endgame without Palestinian sovereignty
Di guns don dey silent for Gaza, but lasting peace na only through two-state solution wey go dey real.
Rememba October 7: tori wey pipo dey argue and di tin wey still dey happen
To look di important things wey happen from 2023 to 2025 fit help us understand di wahala wey still dey ground.
ABI WE DON DEY ALREADY HANDOVER ALL DI POWER TO AI?
Na true say artificial intelligence fit be one effective minister or party leader? We go soon find out.
Na who dem dey call terrorist today?
Israel deserve red card: Football no fit hide behind neutrality again
How artificial intelligence dey push out imagination
Shey El-Fasher fit be di next Gaza?
HIDDEN WAHALA OF CLIMATE CHANGE: KALA AZAR AND SCHISTOSOMIASIS
Shocks from climate and weak health systems for Africa dey combine to create deadly cycle of sickness and neglect.
