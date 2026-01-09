|
Goodbye to di CFA franc: di birth of one fighting currency
Afta dem take back di gold, time don come for money battle. Di Alliance of Sahel States (AES) dey prepare to break di last taboo of di post-colonial era by abandoning di CFA franc.
From slow deaths to open massacre: Di fall of humanity for Al Fasher
One rule for Muslims: How Britain debate on Islamophobia dey expose double standard
Why Trump Supporters for Nigeria dey face criticism and disagreement
From Baghdad go Abuja: America old script of liberation and ruin
Sudan war: Why Africa gats lead di way to solve di palava
Bondi Beach, hate against Muslim, and di selective politics of violence
Di world dey quick to blame religion for di Australia terror attack, but dey conveniently ignore di fact say di man wey confront di killers and save so many lives na also Muslim.
Djibouti: Meet small African kontri wey get big diplomatic power
Djibouti dey host American, French, Chinese, Japanese and other foreign bases, and dem dey channel these relationships into development—ports, logistics, energy and regional connectivity.
Türkiye Kizilelma don change airpower forever
One jet wey no get pilot don score di first confirmed air-to-air kill for di world, dis one don change how dem dey use air power.
AfCFTA: How dis trade policy fit unleash Africa Fashion Empire
Africa don take steps towards integration, but barriers like customs delays, complicated paperwork, shipping wahala and different standards from country to country still dey slow things down.
