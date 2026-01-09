| Pidgin
Türkiye don set global example for human rights: Erdogan
Presido Erdogan tok say Türkiye dey focus on peace and justice for regions wey dey full of blood and tears, like Gaza, Syria, Somalia, and Libya.
New proposal say make Türkiye set up authority to manage rare earth potential
Amid di rising global economic and geopolitical importance of rare earths and critical minerals, Türkiye suppose to establish one legal structure to assess im mining potential, one sector representative talk.
Türkiye welcome di return of Anatolian artefacts wey dem steal go US
Di handover for New York mark anoda victory for Ankara campaign to reclaim antique tins wey dem don smuggle go outside.
Türkiye begin dey do search and rescue training flights togeda wit Senegal
Türkiye don start to dey fly training missions over Senegal airspace and sea areas as part of one program to provide search and rescue (SAR) training and support to Senegal armed forces.
Pope talk say Turkey dey important for Mediterranean and di world future
Di Pope talk say im dey hope say Turkey go continue to be country wey dey bring peace for di world.
Erdogan get award from WHO for humanitarian work wey Türkiye do for Palestine
Di WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, present di award to di President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for di 11th Turkish Medical World Congress for Ankara.
