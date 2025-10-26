| english
Sunderland stun Chelsea with late winner at Stamford Bridge
Substitute Chemsdine Talbi curled in a low shot deep into stoppage time to win the points for Sunderland who move up to second place in the table.
Rwanda accepts top Sudan clubs into football league
Three Sudanese clubs have been given permission to join Rwanda’s league this season, the Rwanda Football Association said.
Marathon world record holder Chepngetich gets three-year doping ban
Kenya's marathon world record holder, Ruth Chepngetich has been banned for three years for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Thursday.
Heroes’ welcome for Under-20 World Cup champions in Morocco
Morocco became the first Arab country to win the tournament with a 2-0 triumph over favourites Argentina in Sunday's final in Chile.
Salah, Hakimi, Osimhen compete for 2025 CAF top player as last year's winner Lookman excluded
Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah and Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi are among 10 stars nominated for the 2025 African Player of the Year award, the organisers announced on Wednesday.
