Why Istanbul to Mombasa direct is more than a flight path in Türkiye-Kenya ties
Turkish Airlines' return to Mombasa after a two-year hiatus induced by pandemic disruptions is tipped to unlock trade, tourism and cultural synergy between two historic port cities that reflect five decades of Türkiye-Kenya ties.
Shot of hope: Sudanese vaccination drive saves herds and livelihoods
As Sudan battles escalating food insecurity amid conflict, a nationwide livestock vaccination drive has emerged as a lifeline for millions of pastoralists staring at livelihood loss because of diseases that wipe out entire herds.
Computer-based testing eliminated cheating in Nigeria's university entrance exams, but a technical glitch that wrongly failed thousands has raised questions about rushing the same system into secondary school certificate examinations by 2026.
