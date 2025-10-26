| english
Tensions mount in Cameroon following arrests ahead of presidential result declaration
Cameroonian authorities have detained about 30 politicians and activists linked to opposition presidential candidate Issa Tchiroma, his campaign said on Sunday.
Kenya intercepts vessel, arrests six Iranians suspected of trafficking drugs worth $63m
Six Iranian nationals have been arrested after the Kenya Navy intercepts a vessel ferrying methamphetamine off the coast of Mombasa, a port city about 485 kilometres southeast of the capital Nairobi.
Liberia to take in Salvadoran who Trump's govt describes as 'violent gang member'
Liberia has said it would take in a Salvadoran man at the centre of a deportation row denounced by opponents of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.
Côte d'Ivoire election: Why all bets are on continuity
Why Istanbul to Mombasa direct is more than a flight path in Türkiye-Kenya ties
Shot of hope: Sudanese vaccination drive saves herds and livelihoods
Western, Asian countries eye rare earth minerals in Kenya's forested land
Division and suspicion have gripped five villages near Kenya's coast as global powers from the United States to China eye a forest that is rich in rare earth minerals.
Rwanda accepts top Sudan clubs into football league
Three Sudanese clubs have been given permission to join Rwanda’s league this season, the Rwanda Football Association said.
Kenya: Raila Odinga’s son takes up father’s role in cultural ceremony
Francis Mando: The popular Ghanaian soldier who thrilled TikTok fans
Nigerian court orders TikTok ‘couple’ to marry in real life
My Father’s Shadow: A Nigerian story chosen for Academy Awards
Grand Mufti Umer's death: Ethiopia mourns 'unifying father'
Côte d'Ivoire elections: Results collation begins with Ouattara set for fourth term
Côte d'Ivoire votes as incumbent Ouattara seeks fourth term
Former aide says Trump will seek third term despite constitutional limit
City under siege: Why Al Fasher might be the endgame in Sudan's war
Uganda to hold general election on January 15 as Museveni seeks to extend rule
Erdogan: Stopping Sudan war is our collective duty
01:56
Zimbabwe's ruling party moves to extend President Mnangagwa's term
02:28
Madagascar's president flees abroad amid protests
00:41
Ethiopia inaugurates Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam
03:17
Sunderland stun Chelsea with late winner at Stamford Bridge
Substitute Chemsdine Talbi curled in a low shot deep into stoppage time to win the points for Sunderland who move up to second place in the table.
Marathon world record holder Chepngetich gets three-year doping ban
Heroes’ welcome for Under-20 World Cup champions in Morocco
Salah, Hakimi, Osimhen compete for 2025 CAF top player as last year's winner Lookman excluded
Turkish motorcycle racer Toprak Razgatlioglu crowned 2025 World Superbike Champion
TRT Afrika Daily News Brief: October 24
03:42
Bird Flu: Should We Be Worried?
06:56
At what ages are people getting old?
05:36
Space Farming: The Tiny Plant with a Big Future
04:31
No political or security equation can be formed globally without Türkiye: Erdogan
Madagascar strips ousted president Rajoelina of citizenship
Tanzania election: A cloud of anxiety hangs over Dar es Salaam
African migrants are the new shepherds of Spain
Trump weighing plans to attack 'cocaine facilities' inside Venezuela, officials say
Thailand's former queen Sirikit dies at 93
US plans to deport Kilmar Ábrego García to Liberia
Madagascar ex-presidential aide arrested over $163m money laundering
South Africa, Nigeria among African countries off financial crime watch list
Nigeria's Tinubu sacks military chiefs after 'coup plot' rumours
Steel Dome: Indigenous Turkish tech meets AI in new era of air defence
By Tuğrul Oğuzhan Yılmaz
Former New York governor Cuomo faces criticism for anti-Islam attacks on mayoral rival Mamdani
How Türkiye plans to become a big player in global rare earth elements market
By Kazim Alam
Nigeria's Dangote plans to expand own oil refinery to world's largest
South African rand holds steady as investors await watchdog verdict