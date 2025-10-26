Opinion
GCC and Russia: Deepening ties in a multipolar Middle East
Despite setbacks in broader Middle East diplomacy, Russia's growing ties with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) highlight a resilient and pragmatic partnership amid shifting global power dynamics.
More News
Videos
Erdogan: Stopping Sudan war is our collective duty
01:56
Erdogan: Stopping Sudan war is our collective duty
01:56
Zimbabwe's ruling party moves to extend President Mnangagwa's term
02:28
Zimbabwe's ruling party moves to extend President Mnangagwa's term
02:28
Madagascar's president flees abroad amid protests
00:41
Madagascar's president flees abroad amid protests
00:41
Ethiopia inaugurates Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam
03:17
Ethiopia inaugurates Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam
03:17
Sports
Sunderland stun Chelsea with late winner at Stamford Bridge
Substitute Chemsdine Talbi curled in a low shot deep into stoppage time to win the points for Sunderland who move up to second place in the table.
Explore