| english
POLITICS
Côte d'Ivoire elections: Results collation begins with Ouattara set for fourth term
Côte d'Ivoire votes as incumbent Ouattara seeks fourth term
City under siege: Why Al Fasher might be the endgame in Sudan's war
Sylvia Chebet
Emmanuel OduorEmmanuel Oduor
Nuri Aden
Video
Zimbabwe's ruling party moves to extend President Mnangagwa's term
02:28
Kenya anti-government protests turn deadly
00:32
South Africa stands firm on ICJ case
Gabon’s military leader to run for a 7-year term
02:41
Kiir fires government officials
04:00
Zimbabwe's ruling party moves to extend President Mnangagwa's term
A resolution adopted at the party’s annual conference directs the government to “initiate the requisite legislative amendments” to implement the plan.
Zimbabwe's ruling party moves to extend President Mnangagwa's term
Côte d'Ivoire reviews protest rules ahead of presidential vote
The authorities said only five candidates officially approved to contest the presidency in the October 25 vote will be allowed to hold rallies.
Côte d'Ivoire reviews protest rules ahead of presidential vote
Guinea-Bissau's main opposition left out of final electoral list
The main opposition leader, former Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira, had submitted his presidential candidacy too late, according to the Supreme Court
Guinea-Bissau's main opposition left out of final electoral list
Editor's Picks
opinion
By Charles Mgbolu and Susan Mwongeli
When will Cameroon's presidential election results be announced?
Since the close of voting on Sunday, there have been several developments in Cameroon as the presidential election results are being awaited.
When will Cameroon's presidential election results be announced?
Coup leader Randrianirina sworn in as Madagascar president
The ceremony in the capital, Antananarivo, was attended by several foreign delegations, including from the United States, the European Union, Russia and France.
Coup leader Randrianirina sworn in as Madagascar president
Senegal's President Faye unveils report of French colonial massacre of WW II African soldiers
The report's authors accuse France of altering records to conceal the massacre.
Senegal's President Faye unveils report of French colonial massacre of WW II African soldiers