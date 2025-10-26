|
Malawi declares state of emergency due to drought
President Arthur Mutharika appeals for aid as the country faces acute food shortage due to prolonged dry spells
Zero Waste Forum kicks off in Istanbul to advance sustainability goals
Emine Erdogan, the Turkish First Lady and chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Council on Zero Waste, will address the event.
Benin's Makossa: Championing homegrown answers to Africa's nutrition crisis
This Beninese nutrition specialist believes Africa's path to food security lies not in external aid, but in harnessing local resources and empowering communities to produce and consume what they can grow.
Aid falls short as South Sudan's displaced battle twin crises
Caught between conflict and climate shocks, South Sudan's displaced communities are rebuilding through resilience as they confront a relentless cycle of violence, flooding and underfunded aid efforts
Fresh wave of protests in Madagascar despite change of prime minister
The protests were sparked by anger over power and water shortages in the country and demonstrators have rejected President Andry Rajoelina's attempts to defuse the tensions.
Sudan issues 'red alert' over rising floodwaters
The Sudanese irrigation ministry warns that water flow has been high for four consecutive days as dams in the area discharged excess water.
Diamond-rich Botswana launches citizenship by investment scheme to boost economy
President Duma Boko says the program will to secure the long-term financial future of the country.
Nearly 100 buffaloes fleeing lions die in Namibian park stampede
Children among 11 missing after hippo capsizes boat in Côte d'Ivoire
Digital green transformation in energy boosts efficacy but may introduce new vulnerabilities: Report
Boat accident in Nigeria leaves at least 60 dead — officials
Malawi declares state of emergency due to drought
President Arthur Mutharika appeals for aid as the country faces acute food shortage due to prolonged dry spells
Zero Waste Forum kicks off in Istanbul to advance sustainability goals
Emine Erdogan, the Turkish First Lady and chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Council on Zero Waste, will address the event.
Benin's Makossa: Championing homegrown answers to Africa's nutrition crisis
This Beninese nutrition specialist believes Africa's path to food security lies not in external aid, but in harnessing local resources and empowering communities to produce and consume what they can grow.
Opinion
Aid falls short as South Sudan's displaced battle twin crises
Caught between conflict and climate shocks, South Sudan's displaced communities are rebuilding through resilience as they confront a relentless cycle of violence, flooding and underfunded aid efforts
Fresh wave of protests in Madagascar despite change of prime minister
The protests were sparked by anger over power and water shortages in the country and demonstrators have rejected President Andry Rajoelina's attempts to defuse the tensions.
Sudan issues 'red alert' over rising floodwaters
The Sudanese irrigation ministry warns that water flow has been high for four consecutive days as dams in the area discharged excess water.
