GCC and Russia: Deepening ties in a multipolar Middle East
Despite setbacks in broader Middle East diplomacy, Russia's growing ties with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) highlight a resilient and pragmatic partnership amid shifting global power dynamics.
China’s global governance initiative aligns with Türkiye’s vision for a new world order
As the US under Trump withdraws from its global commitments, Beijing steps in to fill the vacuum in a reorganised and multipolar world.
Offshore shadows: Energy, security and hidden circuits of the Eastern Mediterranean
Dozens of ‘renewable energy’ firms in the Greek Cypriot administration appear linked to some tech and defence networks with operational ties with Israel.
Türkiye’s role in stabilising Libya’s fragmented political and security structure
In Tripoli, powerful groups such as the Rada (Deterrence) Forces and the 444th Brigade, among others, have effectively replaced state security mechanisms.
Iran’s nuclear calculus in an unsettled Middle East
Tehran’s nuclear strategy unfolds as a measured, strategic approach, buying time amid reinstated sanctions, even as it remains locked with the West in a costly stalemate that can only shift through verifiable limits.
