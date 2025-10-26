|
Tensions mount in Cameroon following arrests ahead of presidential result declaration
Cameroonian authorities have detained about 30 politicians and activists linked to opposition presidential candidate Issa Tchiroma, his campaign said on Sunday.
Trump weighing plans to attack 'cocaine facilities' inside Venezuela, officials say
Three US officials say President Donald Trump is considering military action targeting drug operations in Venezuela, though no final decision has been made.
Tensions mount in Cameroon following arrests ahead of presidential result declaration
Cameroonian authorities have detained about 30 politicians and activists linked to opposition presidential candidate Issa Tchiroma, his campaign said on Sunday.
Trump weighing plans to attack 'cocaine facilities' inside Venezuela, officials say
Three US officials say President Donald Trump is considering military action targeting drug operations in Venezuela, though no final decision has been made.
Trump weighing plans to attack 'cocaine facilities' inside Venezuela, officials say
Three US officials say President Donald Trump is considering military action targeting drug operations in Venezuela, though no final decision has been made.
