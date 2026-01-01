TURKEY DON DELIVER FOOD, SUPPLIES TO GLOBAL SUMUD WEY DEY GOTurkey Red Crescent don deliver food and supplies to di Global Sumud Flotilla as di ship sail toward Palestine Gaza. Di large convoy go attempt to break Israel illegal siege of di besieged enclave with aid wey dem need.
GAZA: NA "REAL VERSION OF ‘SQUID GAME'"You neva see di real version of ‘Squid Game’ wey dey happun here for Gaza.”
For Palestine Gaza, thousands of civilians dey risk dia lives every day just to get food, dem dey carefully navigate distribution points wia Israeli soldiers dey deliberatel
‘CYPRUS NO BE JUST ANY LAND’Today dey mark 51 years since Turkey launch dia peace operation for Cyprus, na historic intervention wey end di long-standing suffer of Turkish Cypriots pipo and chang di course of di island history.
PRESIDENT ERDOGAN HONOUR DI JULY 15 HEROES“Dem no not let dia honor comot go, and dem never will. O God, so many suns don set for di sake of one single crescent.”
President Erdogan honour di July 15 martyrs, as e recite lines from popular Turkish poet and national anthem writer Mehmet Akif E
DI STORY OF RESISTING TURKEY ATTEMPTED COUPTurkan Tekin, na 46-year-old mama, wife and devoted Turkish citizen, wey no hesitate to take to di streets to resist di failed coup attempt, but di coup plotters cut her life shot on July 15, 2016. This na her story, wey her husband narrate
World Explained
41ST COMCEC SESSION FOR ISTANBULTürkiye hosts the 41st COMCEC in Istanbul, chaired by President Erdogan, bringing together ministers, experts, and business leaders from 57 OIC member states to strengthen economic co-operation, boost trade, and chart a path toward shared prosperity
FORMER UN RAPPORTEUR FALK HIGHLIGHT WAHALA OF GAZA SURVIVORSFormer UN Palestine Rapporteur Richard Falk highlight di plight of surviving Palestinians for Gaza, enduring Israel attacks and blockade, and warn say Israel dey continue to pursue so-called “Greater Israel” during di Gaza Tribunal for Istanbul on Oc
ISRAELI STRIKE BURN GAZA FAMILY ALIVE FOR TENT SHELTERPeople in Gaza were mourning their dead, including children on Thursday, after Israeli strikes killed 34 people, including a family of 10.
The strike in the southern city of Khan Younis killed five children, four women and a man from the same family,
BANK STAFF JUMP FROM BUILDING TO ESCAPE LAGOS FIREChaos break out for Lagos Island on Tuesday as fire engulf di United Bank for Africa (UBA) branch, dat one force some staff to jump from di upper floors to escape.
TRT DEY REPORT FROM DI FRONT LINE OF GAZA HUMANITARIAN WAHALFor one humanitarian airdrop mission, TRT exclusively document Israel destruction of Gaza, wia dem reduce entire neighbourhoods to rubble
FREEDOM FLOTILLA SHIP HANDALA BEGIN JOURNEY FROM SICILYFreedom Flotilla ‘Handala’ ship don begin set sail toward Gaza, Palestine, di ship carry 15 civilian activists and stockpile of humanitarian aid.
Di ship bin leave Sicily on July 13, over one month after Israel detain and deport 12 pipo onboard di co
TRT On The Ground
BE SIGN OF HOPE FOR GAZAPlenti pro-Palestine protesters rally for Istanbul in solidarity with Gaza
'NA DI FLAG OF THOSE WEY DEY FIGHT FOR HUMANITY'In Italy, opposition MPs from di Five Star Movement (M5S) attend parliamentary session as dem dress in di colors of di Palestinian flag; red, black, green, and white, dem declare am symbol of di global fight for humanity.
MP Riccardo Ricciardi say d
TENS OF THOUSANDS MARCH FOR DI HAGUE FOR GAZAOver 100,000 people storm Hague for Netherlands on May 18 to protest against dia government support for Israel as Gaza war still dey go. Organizers talk say na di biggest protest for Netherlands in 20 years
Dem gather for Malieveld Square with di slo
ISRAEL MOVE TO DISMISS ATTORNEY GENERAL INSIDE JUDICIAL CRISIsrael’s government is pushing to remove Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara — a move critics say threatens the independence of the judiciary.
The decision comes amid mass protests, rising political tension, and claims of a “legal coup.”
ERDOGAN: 'A JUST PEACE NO GET LOSERS'President Erdogan, speaking during NATO Summit for Di Hague on June 25, condemn Israel blockade and attacks for Gaza, e call di crisis 'humanitarian disaster.'
E also stress say Israel no fit ensure dia own security by destabilizing di region and ur
NETANYAHU: DI WARMONGERMeet di man wey push nations to war — Here na Benjamin Netanyahu warmongering wey span three decades