|
Pidgin
|
Pidgin
FEATURE TORI
From farm to classroom: How Africa focus shape di agenda for Doha Forum
Di 23rd Doha Forum don shine light on how Africa dey try to repackage agriculture as a tool for wealth-creation instead of just poverty reduction.
POLITICS
TURKISH
WAR FOR GAZA
BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
OPINION
FEATURE TORI
IRAN-ISRAEL PALAVA
Di wahala between Nigerian Senate and President Tinubu about withdrawal of police
Di leaders don express concern say even afta dem withdraw police wey dey protect dem, some big pipo still dey enjoy di same police protection.
Kenya wan use Istanbul Airport plan to modernize Nairobi JKIA
Türkiye get strong record for African aviation and dis one put di kontri as Kenya possible partner to change JKIA to place wey dey ready for future.
Five AI shifts wey change everything for us dis 2025
As 2026 dey come, di Artificial Intelligence boom wey happun for 2025 don quietly change how work, culture, and power dey.
Wetin make Nigeria crush di coup for Benin na double-edged sword
Nigeria quick action to stop di coup for Benin open debate about showing regional leadership and diplomatic power while domestic security wahala still dey.
WETIN DEY CAUSE MEASLES FOR AFRICA: WHY SOME KONTRIS FIT STOP AM, BUT ODAS NO FIT
Cabo Verde, Mauritius and Seychelles don show say measles fit dey eliminated with universal vaccination.
Why Africa dey fear 'infertility' even though na dem get most pipo for di world?
How screen dey compete for pikin time na dangerous something
Dat your Samsung wey no too cost plenty fit dey track you
Wetin make law no fit protect millions of girls from early and forced marriage
Forced marriage dey rampant for some parts of Africa as poverty, superstition, climate stress and weak law enforcement override protective laws.
How camel racing dey power di cultural economy for northern Kenya
Di camel racing wey dey happen for Samburu County's Maralal na one annual event wey dey bring local communities, tourists and stakeholders together.
For foto: Gaza Palestinians organise event for pikin wey Israel genocide don affect
Di volunteers wear costume, paint dia face and perform shows to bring joy to pikin wey grow up under constant Israeli aggression.
Mata sepsis: Africa dey take control of infection wey dey happen afta mama born pikin
Di APT‑Sepsis programme wey dey run for Malawi and Uganda show say maternal deaths from preventable infections fit reduce by almost one-third.
Wetin make sleep paralysis pass just medical problem
Na condition wey mental health specialists dey estimate say e dey affect at least 30% of people for the world.
Pope dey visit Türkiye to mark di 1,700th anniversary of di First Council of Nicaea
Dis historic gathering don dey bring global attention back to di Anatolian heartland wey represent early Christianity.
WAHALA FOR SKY: DRONES DEY EVOLVE FASTER PASS AIR DEFENSE SYSTEMS
Di sky for Ukraine dey face "swarm" of drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic rockets every day. Another threat na di optical fiber FPV.
Epstein files land for Trump desk for im signature: Wetin dis moment mean
5 minit wey yu go read
How small-small potato dey bring hope for very far place for Lesotho
4 minit wey yu go read
World Toilet Day: Africa plan for sanitation wey go give health and dignity
4 minit wey yu go read
Why Nigeria fail to win CAF play-offs for di 2026 World Cup
3 minit wey yu go read
WHY TRUMP G20 BOYCOTT DEY TEST MORE THAN DI RESOLVE OF HOST SOUTH AFRICA
As Trump dey plan to boycott di landmark Johannesburg G20 summit na one stress test for di continent as dem dey host am.
1x
00:00
00:00