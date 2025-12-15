|
Pidgin
Pidgin
Nigerian lower chamber ask goment to give tax breaks to airlines companies
Dis one dey come afta dem discuss about di increase for air ticket price, especially for dis Xmas season.
Nvidia dey develop chip location technology to stop AI processor smuggling
Di software wey dem neva release yet go let data-centre operators check where high-end GPUs dey run.
Nigeria goment say dem no go accept cash for dia services again
Dis na part of bigger plan wey Nigeria get to modernize public finance, block all di holes wey money dey leak and stop corruption.
Nigeria don tighten way pipo fit withdraw money from bank to stop money-laundering
Di Central Bank of Nigeria don announce big-big changes to how dem dey manage cash, including stricter limits on how much money pesin fit withdraw.
Africa don reach record $1 trillion for state-owned assets under management
Dem say African goment-owned institutions now dey manage record $1 trillion in assets, according to one monthly report from sovereign fund tracker GlobalSWF.
Popular Nigerian pastor say Trump real target na Nigerian oil
Dis na di first time Bakare dey talk about di mata publicly since Trump again label Nigeria as country of particular concern for October 31st.
Nigeria don tighten way pipo fit withdraw money from bank to stop money-laundering
Di Central Bank of Nigeria don announce big-big changes to how dem dey manage cash, including stricter limits on how much money pesin fit withdraw.
Africa don reach record $1 trillion for state-owned assets under management
Dem say African goment-owned institutions now dey manage record $1 trillion in assets, according to one monthly report from sovereign fund tracker GlobalSWF.
Popular Nigerian pastor say Trump real target na Nigerian oil
Dis na di first time Bakare dey talk about di mata publicly since Trump again label Nigeria as country of particular concern for October 31st.
