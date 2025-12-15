| Pidgin
TRT show dia vex for EBU as members fight over Israel Eurovision participation
Dem broadcaster dem condemn Israel say e still dey participate despite say dem dey do genocide for Gaza, and some European members say dem go boycott Eurovision 2026.
Netanyahu don submit request for pardon over im corruption cases
Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, don submit official request on Sunday for presidential pardon from im corruption charges.
Israel don turn Gaza to rubble, how dem go dey innocent: Erdogan
Di Turkish President Erdogan also dey blast di propaganda machine of Israel wey dey built on lies, e dey reveal di toll wey e don take on journalists for Gaza.
Israeli sojas kill 15-year-old Palestinian pikin for occupied West Bank
Sojas fire live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades during raid for di town of Silwad near Ramallah, according to Palestinian sources.
Trump: Ceasefire for Gaza no dey for danger, even with Israel attacks
Israeli army kill 18 Palestinians and wound oda pipo on Tuesday night, as dem carry out plenty airstrikes for different areas inside Gaza Strip.
Di historic session of Gaza Tribunal for Istanbul go announce dia verdict
Di four-day session bring togeda international experts, activists, and journalists as Gaza Tribunal dey prepare to announce dia final decision on Israel war crimes.
