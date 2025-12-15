|
Pidgin
Pidgin
Fire destroys market shops for Nigerian biggest city
Dem tell di agency say fire start around 2am for Sunday, and when dem reach di market, everywhere don dey burn.
Nigerian soldiers spoil ISWAP attack, scatter dia vehicles
CCTV footage and reports from the field confirm say plenty of the attackers die and some get serious injuries.
Son of former president of Benin chop arrest, AFP report
Chabi Yayi, pikin of former Beninese president and current opposition figure Thomas Boni Yayi, chop arrest early on Sunday for im house, according to several of im relatives.
Australian PM call for tougher gun laws afta 15 pipo die for Sydney shooting
Anthony Albanese tok sey dem no suppose hold firearm licences "for life" afta 15 pipo die for mass shooting for Jewish festival.
Nigerian lower chamber ask goment to give tax breaks to airlines companies
Dis one dey come afta dem discuss about di increase for air ticket price, especially for dis Xmas season.
From farm to classroom: How Africa focus shape di agenda for Doha Forum
Di 23rd Doha Forum don shine light on how Africa dey try to repackage agriculture as a tool for wealth-creation instead of just poverty reduction.
Di wahala between Nigerian Senate and President Tinubu about withdrawal of police
Kenya wan use Istanbul Airport plan to modernize Nairobi JKIA
Trump tok say Europeans dey now see am as dia leader
Trump tok say say di European nations dey find US guidance and dey treat am as one central figure for dia politics.
ECOWAS go remove air travel tax between West African kontris by 2026
Di ECOWAS group don tok say di wahala wey dey for di aviation sector for West Africa for long time now, go soon end.
Ghana send three Israelis comot from dia kontri as payback afta dem 'maltreat' dia pipo
Di Ghanaian goment don send three Israelis comot afta di West African kontri complain about di "bad treatment" of dia citizens by Israel.
Trump launch $1 million 'gold card' visa scheme for rich pipo wey wan live for America
Di program dey offer residency and future path to citizenship for pesin wey pay $1m, while companies go pay double per foreign employee.
Nigeria Senate don approve Tinubu plan to send soldiers to Benin afta coup attempt
Nvidia dey develop chip location technology to stop AI processor smuggling
Nigeria goment say dem no go accept cash for dia services again
Plenty soldiers die during anti-coup response, Benin goment tok
Dem hand over 100 Nigerian school pikin to Niger state officials afta rescue from kidnappers
Wetin make Nigeria crush di coup for Benin na double-edged sword
Presido Tinubu praise Nigerian soldiers after coup attempt for Benin
Trump say say USA go access 'rare earth minerals' for DRC and Rwanda as dem sign peace deal
Senator warn Nigerians: Make una stop to dey call Trump, e no fit solve our problem
Five AI shifts wey change everything for us dis 2025
As 2026 dey come, di Artificial Intelligence boom wey happun for 2025 don quietly change how work, culture, and power dey.
Wetin dey cause measles for Africa: Why some kontris fit stop am, but odas no fit
Nigerian goment don collect 100 school children wey dem kidnap- Report
Senate give order for serious operation as lead poison hit parts of Lagos
Nigerian Goment don approve N100bn to fix police training centers
Why Africa dey fear 'infertility' even though na dem get most pipo for di world?
How screen dey compete for pikin time na dangerous something
Türkiye welcome di return of Anatolian artefacts wey dem steal go US
TRT show dia vex for EBU as members fight over Israel Eurovision participation
Dat your Samsung wey no too cost plenty fit dey track you
Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi: Wetin make am become big spiritual giant
Türkiye begin dey do search and rescue training flights togeda wit Senegal
Nigeria don tighten way pipo fit withdraw money from bank to stop money-laundering
Di number of pipo wey get HIV don reduce by 46% for Nigeria
Wetin make law no fit protect millions of girls from early and forced marriage
How camel racing dey power di cultural economy for northern Kenya
Africa don reach record $1 trillion for state-owned assets under management
Popular Nigerian pastor say Trump real target na Nigerian oil
Nigerian Army spoil plan to attack Chibok town
Netanyahu don submit request for pardon over im corruption cases
