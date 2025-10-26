| english
ARTS & CULTURE
Kenya: Raila Odinga’s son takes up father’s role in cultural ceremony
In a poignant ceremony steeped in tradition, Raila Junior was officially unveiled as the new head of one of the country’s most prominent and influential families.
Nigerian court orders TikTok ‘couple’ to marry in real life
The unusual ruling by the Kano Magistrate Court follows months of viral videos showing the duo in what authorities deemed "immoral" exchanges.
My Father’s Shadow: A Nigerian story chosen for Academy Awards
My Father’s Shadow had premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section and has since grabbed global attention.
Igbo-Ora Twins Festival: How an ancient Nigerian town became world’s twin capital
The Igbo-Ora Twins Festival is the largest annual gathering of twins in Nigeria, which celebrates identity, heritage, and the extraordinary gift of biological twinhood.
Ethiopian heritage experts train in Türkiye on art of manuscript restoration
The program offered an inside look at Türkiye’s advanced manuscript care infrastructure.
Nigerian billionaire married to 19 wives sparks debate
Jite Odeworitse Tesigimoje, an oil mogul in Nigeria's Delta State, advocates for polygamy, but his view sparks criticisms.
