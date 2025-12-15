| Pidgin
From farm to classroom: How Africa focus shape di agenda for Doha Forum
Di 23rd Doha Forum don shine light on how Africa dey try to repackage agriculture as a tool for wealth-creation instead of just poverty reduction.
Di wahala between Nigerian Senate and President Tinubu about withdrawal of police
Di leaders don express concern say even afta dem withdraw police wey dey protect dem, some big pipo still dey enjoy di same police protection.
Kenya wan use Istanbul Airport plan to modernize Nairobi JKIA
Türkiye get strong record for African aviation and dis one put di kontri as Kenya possible partner to change JKIA to place wey dey ready for future.
Five AI shifts wey change everything for us dis 2025
As 2026 dey come, di Artificial Intelligence boom wey happun for 2025 don quietly change how work, culture, and power dey.
Wetin make Nigeria crush di coup for Benin na double-edged sword
Nigeria quick action to stop di coup for Benin open debate about showing regional leadership and diplomatic power while domestic security wahala still dey.
