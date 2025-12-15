|
Pidgin
|
Pidgin
FEATURES DETAIL
POLITICS
TURKISH
WAR FOR GAZA
BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
OPINION
FEATURE TORI
IRAN-ISRAEL PALAVA
UTILITY - SPOTLIGHT AUTHORS
From farm to classroom: How Africa focus shape di agenda for Doha Forum
Di 23rd Doha Forum don shine light on how Africa dey try to repackage agriculture as a tool for wealth-creation instead of just poverty reduction.
Di wahala between Nigerian Senate and President Tinubu about withdrawal of police
Di leaders don express concern say even afta dem withdraw police wey dey protect dem, some big pipo still dey enjoy di same police protection.
Kenya wan use Istanbul Airport plan to modernize Nairobi JKIA
Türkiye get strong record for African aviation and dis one put di kontri as Kenya possible partner to change JKIA to place wey dey ready for future.
Five AI shifts wey change everything for us dis 2025
As 2026 dey come, di Artificial Intelligence boom wey happun for 2025 don quietly change how work, culture, and power dey.
Wetin make Nigeria crush di coup for Benin na double-edged sword
Nigeria quick action to stop di coup for Benin open debate about showing regional leadership and diplomatic power while domestic security wahala still dey.
How screen dey compete for pikin time na dangerous something
4 minit wey yu go read
Why Africa dey fear 'infertility' even though na dem get most pipo for di world?
5 minit wey yu go read
How screen dey compete for pikin time na dangerous something
4 minit wey yu go read
Dat your Samsung wey no too cost plenty fit dey track you
4 minit wey yu go read
Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi: Wetin make am become big spiritual giant
4 minit wey yu go read
Wetin dey cause measles for Africa: Why some kontris fit stop am, but odas no fit
4 minit wey yu go read
Why Africa dey fear 'infertility' even though na dem get most pipo for di world?
5 minit wey yu go read
How screen dey compete for pikin time na dangerous something
4 minit wey yu go read
Dat your Samsung wey no too cost plenty fit dey track you
4 minit wey yu go read
Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi: Wetin make am become big spiritual giant
4 minit wey yu go read
From farm to classroom: How Africa focus shape di agenda for Doha Forum
Di 23rd Doha Forum don shine light on how Africa dey try to repackage agriculture as a tool for wealth-creation instead of just poverty reduction.
Di wahala between Nigerian Senate and President Tinubu about withdrawal of police
Di leaders don express concern say even afta dem withdraw police wey dey protect dem, some big pipo still dey enjoy di same police protection.
Kenya wan use Istanbul Airport plan to modernize Nairobi JKIA
Türkiye get strong record for African aviation and dis one put di kontri as Kenya possible partner to change JKIA to place wey dey ready for future.
UTILITY - SPOTLIGHT AUTHORS
How screen dey compete for pikin time na dangerous something
4 minit wey yu go read
Why Africa dey fear 'infertility' even though na dem get most pipo for di world?
5 minit wey yu go read
How screen dey compete for pikin time na dangerous something
4 minit wey yu go read
Dat your Samsung wey no too cost plenty fit dey track you
4 minit wey yu go read
Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi: Wetin make am become big spiritual giant
4 minit wey yu go read
Wetin dey cause measles for Africa: Why some kontris fit stop am, but odas no fit
4 minit wey yu go read
Why Africa dey fear 'infertility' even though na dem get most pipo for di world?
5 minit wey yu go read
How screen dey compete for pikin time na dangerous something
4 minit wey yu go read
Dat your Samsung wey no too cost plenty fit dey track you
4 minit wey yu go read
Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi: Wetin make am become big spiritual giant
4 minit wey yu go read
Five AI shifts wey change everything for us dis 2025
As 2026 dey come, di Artificial Intelligence boom wey happun for 2025 don quietly change how work, culture, and power dey.
Wetin make Nigeria crush di coup for Benin na double-edged sword
Nigeria quick action to stop di coup for Benin open debate about showing regional leadership and diplomatic power while domestic security wahala still dey.
Load- am-more
1x
00:00
00:00