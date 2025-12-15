|
Pidgin
|
Pidgin
OPINION DETAIL
POLITICS
TURKISH
WAR FOR GAZA
BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
OPINION
FEATURE TORI
IRAN-ISRAEL PALAVA
UTILITY - SPOTLIGHT AUTHORS
Djibouti: Meet small African kontri wey get big diplomatic power
Djibouti dey host American, French, Chinese, Japanese and other foreign bases, and dem dey channel these relationships into development—ports, logistics, energy and regional connectivity.
Türkiye Kizilelma don change airpower forever
One jet wey no get pilot don score di first confirmed air-to-air kill for di world, dis one don change how dem dey use air power.
AfCFTA: How dis trade policy fit unleash Africa Fashion Empire
Africa don take steps towards integration, but barriers like customs delays, complicated paperwork, shipping wahala and different standards from country to country still dey slow things down.
Sudan war: Why Africa gats lead di way to solve di palava
African institutions must act now. Although AU and IGAD don try respond, their efforts dey fragmented and often dey hampered by competing diplomatic agendas.
One rule for Muslims: How Britain debate on Islamophobia dey expose double standard
Di UK dey recognise antisemitism as one kind of racism for long time. So why, afta nearly ten years, dem still dey treat Islamophobia like say na one political ball?
From Baghdad go Abuja: America old script of liberation and ruin
3 minit wey yu go read
Why Trump Supporters for Nigeria dey face criticism and disagreement
4 minit wey yu go read
From Baghdad go Abuja: America old script of liberation and ruin
3 minit wey yu go read
Reflections on Republic Day: Türkiye 'grand strategy' from historical eye
6 minit wey yu go read
Di fragile peace for Congo and global race for minerals
5 minit wey yu go read
From slow deaths to open massacre: Di fall of humanity for Al Fasher
5 minit wey yu go read
Why Trump Supporters for Nigeria dey face criticism and disagreement
4 minit wey yu go read
From Baghdad go Abuja: America old script of liberation and ruin
3 minit wey yu go read
Reflections on Republic Day: Türkiye 'grand strategy' from historical eye
6 minit wey yu go read
Di fragile peace for Congo and global race for minerals
5 minit wey yu go read
Djibouti: Meet small African kontri wey get big diplomatic power
Djibouti dey host American, French, Chinese, Japanese and other foreign bases, and dem dey channel these relationships into development—ports, logistics, energy and regional connectivity.
Türkiye Kizilelma don change airpower forever
One jet wey no get pilot don score di first confirmed air-to-air kill for di world, dis one don change how dem dey use air power.
AfCFTA: How dis trade policy fit unleash Africa Fashion Empire
Africa don take steps towards integration, but barriers like customs delays, complicated paperwork, shipping wahala and different standards from country to country still dey slow things down.
UTILITY - SPOTLIGHT AUTHORS
From Baghdad go Abuja: America old script of liberation and ruin
3 minit wey yu go read
Why Trump Supporters for Nigeria dey face criticism and disagreement
4 minit wey yu go read
From Baghdad go Abuja: America old script of liberation and ruin
3 minit wey yu go read
Reflections on Republic Day: Türkiye 'grand strategy' from historical eye
6 minit wey yu go read
Di fragile peace for Congo and global race for minerals
5 minit wey yu go read
From slow deaths to open massacre: Di fall of humanity for Al Fasher
5 minit wey yu go read
Why Trump Supporters for Nigeria dey face criticism and disagreement
4 minit wey yu go read
From Baghdad go Abuja: America old script of liberation and ruin
3 minit wey yu go read
Reflections on Republic Day: Türkiye 'grand strategy' from historical eye
6 minit wey yu go read
Di fragile peace for Congo and global race for minerals
5 minit wey yu go read
Sudan war: Why Africa gats lead di way to solve di palava
African institutions must act now. Although AU and IGAD don try respond, their efforts dey fragmented and often dey hampered by competing diplomatic agendas.
One rule for Muslims: How Britain debate on Islamophobia dey expose double standard
Di UK dey recognise antisemitism as one kind of racism for long time. So why, afta nearly ten years, dem still dey treat Islamophobia like say na one political ball?
Load- am-more
1x
00:00
00:00