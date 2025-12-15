| Pidgin
OPINION DETAIL
Djibouti: Meet small African kontri wey get big diplomatic power
Djibouti dey host American, French, Chinese, Japanese and other foreign bases, and dem dey channel these relationships into development—ports, logistics, energy and regional connectivity.
Djibouti: Meet small African kontri wey get big diplomatic power
Türkiye Kizilelma don change airpower forever
One jet wey no get pilot don score di first confirmed air-to-air kill for di world, dis one don change how dem dey use air power.
Türkiye Kizilelma don change airpower forever
AfCFTA: How dis trade policy fit unleash Africa Fashion Empire
Africa don take steps towards integration, but barriers like customs delays, complicated paperwork, shipping wahala and different standards from country to country still dey slow things down.
AfCFTA: How dis trade policy fit unleash Africa Fashion Empire
UTILITY - SPOTLIGHT AUTHORS
Sudan war: Why Africa gats lead di way to solve di palava
African institutions must act now. Although AU and IGAD don try respond, their efforts dey fragmented and often dey hampered by competing diplomatic agendas.
Sudan war: Why Africa gats lead di way to solve di palava
One rule for Muslims: How Britain debate on Islamophobia dey expose double standard
Di UK dey recognise antisemitism as one kind of racism for long time. So why, afta nearly ten years, dem still dey treat Islamophobia like say na one political ball?
One rule for Muslims: How Britain debate on Islamophobia dey expose double standard