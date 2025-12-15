|
Fire destroys market shops for Nigerian biggest city
Dem tell di agency say fire start around 2am for Sunday, and when dem reach di market, everywhere don dey burn.
Nigerian soldiers spoil ISWAP attack, scatter dia vehicles
CCTV footage and reports from the field confirm say plenty of the attackers die and some get serious injuries.
Australian PM call for tougher gun laws afta 15 pipo die for Sydney shooting
Anthony Albanese tok sey dem no suppose hold firearm licences "for life" afta 15 pipo die for mass shooting for Jewish festival.
ECOWAS go remove air travel tax between West African kontris by 2026
Di ECOWAS group don tok say di wahala wey dey for di aviation sector for West Africa for long time now, go soon end.
Trump launch $1 million 'gold card' visa scheme for rich pipo wey wan live for America
Di program dey offer residency and future path to citizenship for pesin wey pay $1m, while companies go pay double per foreign employee.
Nigeria goment say dem no go accept cash for dia services again
Dis na part of bigger plan wey Nigeria get to modernize public finance, block all di holes wey money dey leak and stop corruption.
Sudan war: Why Africa gats lead di way to solve di palava
African institutions must act now. Although AU and IGAD don try respond, their efforts dey fragmented and often dey hampered by competing diplomatic agendas.
From slow deaths to open massacre: Di fall of humanity for Al Fasher
Shey El-Fasher fit be di next Gaza?
80 years afta Hiroshima, nuclear tension still dey
Israel no dey defend Middle East, dem dey destroy am
