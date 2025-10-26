Why Istanbul to Mombasa direct is more than a flight path in Türkiye-Kenya ties
Turkish Airlines' return to Mombasa after a two-year hiatus induced by pandemic disruptions is tipped to unlock trade, tourism and cultural synergy between two historic port cities that reflect five decades of Türkiye-Kenya ties.
Nigeria takes a digital leap of faith with computer-based testing in exams
Computer-based testing eliminated cheating in Nigeria's university entrance exams, but a technical glitch that wrongly failed thousands has raised questions about rushing the same system into secondary school certificate examinations by 2026.