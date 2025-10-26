| english
FEATURES DETAIL
Côte d'Ivoire election: Why all bets are on continuity
With the strongest challengers out of the race and the outcome all but assured, Côte d'Ivoire's October 25 vote is less an election and more a referendum on stability, legacy and President Alassane Ouattara's political endurance.
Côte d'Ivoire election: Why all bets are on continuity
Why Istanbul to Mombasa direct is more than a flight path in Türkiye-Kenya ties
Turkish Airlines' return to Mombasa after a two-year hiatus induced by pandemic disruptions is tipped to unlock trade, tourism and cultural synergy between two historic port cities that reflect five decades of Türkiye-Kenya ties.
Why Istanbul to Mombasa direct is more than a flight path in Türkiye-Kenya ties
Shot of hope: Sudanese vaccination drive saves herds and livelihoods
As Sudan battles escalating food insecurity amid conflict, a nationwide livestock vaccination drive has emerged as a lifeline for millions of pastoralists staring at livelihood loss because of diseases that wipe out entire herds.
Shot of hope: Sudanese vaccination drive saves herds and livelihoods
Utility - Spotlight Authors
Pauline Odhiambo
Pauline Odhiambo
Brian Okoth
Firmain Eric Mbadinga
Charles Mgbolu and Susan Mwongeli
City under siege: Why Al Fasher might be the endgame in Sudan's war
Al Fasher is now the epicentre of Sudan's unending internal conflict, with the paramilitary RSF raising an earthen wall that has trapped civilians, blocked aid, and reignited ethnic violence in a fight for control.
City under siege: Why Al Fasher might be the endgame in Sudan's war
Nigeria takes a digital leap of faith with computer-based testing in exams
Computer-based testing eliminated cheating in Nigeria's university entrance exams, but a technical glitch that wrongly failed thousands has raised questions about rushing the same system into secondary school certificate examinations by 2026.
Nigeria takes a digital leap of faith with computer-based testing in exams