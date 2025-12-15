|
Pidgin
|
Pidgin
CULTURE
POLITICS
TURKISH
WAR FOR GAZA
BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
OPINION
FEATURE TORI
IRAN-ISRAEL PALAVA
Türkiye welcome di return of Anatolian artefacts wey dem steal go US
Di handover for New York mark anoda victory for Ankara campaign to reclaim antique tins wey dem don smuggle go outside.
Hakimi beat Salah and Osimhen to win African player of di year award
Di captain of Morocco, Achraf Hakimi, win di African men player of di year award on Wednesday.
US museum give back famous Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
Di traditional rulers for Benin and di Nigerian authorities don dey negotiate for years to make sure say dem return.
FIFA fit move matches if US host cities no ensure beta security — Trump
Trump tok sey di govnors and mayors go "behave," e dey highlight California in particular, wey suffer major wildfires earlier for di year.
Why Africa dey fear 'infertility' even though na dem get most pipo for di world?
One of di big challenges of infertility na di pressure wey dey come from di community, especially for married couples.
Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi: Wetin make am become big spiritual giant
Di era don end wit di passing of one man wey im Islamic scholarship, teachings and spiritual legacy don anchor generations across continents.
