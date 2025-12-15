| Pidgin
Türkiye welcome di return of Anatolian artefacts wey dem steal go US
Di handover for New York mark anoda victory for Ankara campaign to reclaim antique tins wey dem don smuggle go outside.
Türkiye begin dey do search and rescue training flights togeda wit Senegal
Türkiye don start to dey fly training missions over Senegal airspace and sea areas as part of one program to provide search and rescue (SAR) training and support to Senegal armed forces.
Pope talk say Turkey dey important for Mediterranean and di world future
Di Pope talk say im dey hope say Turkey go continue to be country wey dey bring peace for di world.
Erdogan get award from WHO for humanitarian work wey Türkiye do for Palestine
Di WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, present di award to di President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for di 11th Turkish Medical World Congress for Ankara.
Di presido of Turkey go attend di G20 summit for South Africa
Di Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan go travel go South Africa to attend di 20th G20 leaders' summit, wey go hold for Johannesburg on November 22-23.
Na 20 Turkish sojas die for military cargo plane crash: defence ministry
One Turkish C-130 cargo plane wey dey travel from Azerbaijan go Türkiye crash near di Azerbaijan-Georgia border.
